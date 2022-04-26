Russia cuts off natural gas supplies to Bulgaria – reports

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s state-owned energy company Bulgargaz has received a notification that as of April 27, deliveries to it from Russia’s Gazprom Export will be suspended, according to a report by Bulgarian National Television, quoting a media statement by the Energy Ministry.

The report said that Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov would make a statement on the matter on the morning of April 27.

The report quoted the Energy Ministry as saying that for now, no restrictions on consumption of natural gas in Bulgaria were envisaged.

The Energy Ministry, the Bulgarian Energy Holding, Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz have taken steps to secure an alternative supply of natural gas and deal with the situation, the statement said.

The Energy Ministry said that Bulgaria had fully fulfilled its obligations and had made all payments required under the existing agreement, in a timely manner, strictly and in accordance with its clauses.

It said that the new two-stage payment procedure (a reference to Putin’s regime wanting to be paid in roubles) was not in line with the existing contract and posed significant risks to Bulgaria, including that it could make payments without receiving any gas supplies from Russia.

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

