Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 23 deaths, 1140 new cases registered

The deaths of 23 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 879, according to the April 27 report by the unified information portal.

Of 11 615 tests done in the past day, 1140 – about 9.81 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 154 646 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 152 524 are active.

According to the report, the number of active cases decreased by 3840 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4957 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 965 243.

As of April 27, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 108.16 per 100 000 on a 14-day basis, up from 104.49 on April 26.

There are 928 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 204 newly admitted. There are 102 in intensive care, six fewer than the figure in the April 26 report.

Sixteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 383.



A total of 4 378 019 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria. According to the report, 1316 were administered in the past day.

A total of 2 054 944 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 312 in the past day, while 743 339 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 911 in the past day.

