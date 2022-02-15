Bulgaria’s Health Minister eases rules for in-person classes at universities

Share this: Facebook

An order issued by Health Minister Assena Serbezova sets a variety of conditions enabling in-person classes at universities with effect from February 21.

In addition to a green certificate requirement for admission to university buildings, in-person classes may be held if practical training or seminars involves no more than 50 per cent of a group at the same time, and there is no mixing of groups.

When there are lectures, there should be no more than 50 per cent occupancy of the venue.

The wearing of protective masks by lecturers and students, as well as regular ventilation every hour and disinfection of the premises, remain mandatory, the Health Ministry said.

Separately, the Health Ministry said that Serbezova had formed a working group to carry out a thorough analysis of registered mortality in Bulgaria from Covid-19, covering the period from March 1 2020 to February 15 2022.

The analysis should include the number of unvaccinated among the deceased, vaccination coverage in Bulgaria and the treatment protocols.

The group is headed by Professor Ani Kevorkian, head of the department of epidemiology and medical treatment in disaster situations at the Medical University of Plovdiv.

It includes representatives of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, the National Centre for Public Health and Analysis and state-owned IT firm Informatsionno Obsluzhvane.

(Photo of Sofia University: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

