Bulgarian railways offers steam train trips on narrow-gauge line in early June

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering several trips on a steam engine-drawn train on the country’s narrow-gauge line linking Septemvri and Velingrad at the beginning of June.

The first will be on June 1, marking International Children’s Day, and for all children up to seven years of age the trip will be free.

On the weekend of June 4 and 5, the narrow-gauge train pulled by a steam locomotive will travel from Septemvri to Velingrad, and after spending just more than two hours in the resort town, will return to Septemvri.



The train will depart from Septemvri station at 9.15am, to arrive at Velingrad station at 12.02pm.

During the trip the train will have two stops, at Varvara and Dolene stations, where passengers will be able to photograph the beautiful views.

The train will depart from Velingrad station at 2.15pm and after a short stay at Tsepina station, home of Bulgaria’s narrow-gauge railway museum, will arrive at Septemvri station at 3.54pm. The train will have five standard carriages and a bistro carriage.

A one-way ticket costs 23.50 leva per person, including the price of a reserved seat. Children up to the age of seven will travel for free, with a fee of 50 stotinki for a reserved seat. Documentary proof of age for children under seven is required.

BDZ issued a reminder that children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ and from ticket offices at all railway stations in Bulgaria.

(Photo: BDZ)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below to become a patron of The Sofia Globe on patreon.com. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, becoming a patron means supporting independent journalism, and access to exclusive content:

Become a Patron!