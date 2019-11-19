International Triennal of Graphic Arts 2019 opens in Sofia on November 25

Share this: Facebook

The eighth International Triennal of Graphic Arts 2019 opens in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on November 25 and continues until December 31.

Work by more than 300 artists from 36 countries will be exhibited in the halls of the Union of Artists Gallery at 6 Shipka Street.

The event is intended to present the latest trends and achievements in the development of contemporary graphic art.

“This major event, now in its twenty-third year, has established itself as a relevant platform for contemporary graphic art, being one of the significant international shows in the field of visual arts in Bulgaria,” the Union of Bulgarian Artists said.

The Triennal includes the exhibitions “Contemporary Spanish Graphics”, curator Pedro Galilea, “Graphics from the Middle East”, curator Rateb Shaban, Jordan, “Control of the impossible”, Edvin Dragicevic, Croatia, and at the KO_OП gallery, a solo exhibition by the winner of the Grand Prize of the Seventh Triennial, Kamen Starchev.

