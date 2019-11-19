FDI in Bulgaria in January-September 2019 was 714.5M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first nine months of the year stood at 714.5 million euro, the equivalent of 1.2 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on November 19.

In the same period of 2018, FDI was 283.4 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 826.4 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 330.1 million euro (compared to an outflow of 10.1 million euro in January-September 2018) and re-invested earnings accounted for an outflow of 72.1 million euro (versus and inflow of 215.1 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 3.9 million euro, compared to 14.7 million euro during the same period of 2018.

The central bank data showed 1.12 billion euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 78.3 million euro in the first nine months of 2018. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-September 2019 came from the Netherlands (323.4 million euro), Germany (260.1 million euro) and the United Kingdom (142.4 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Italy (-50.7 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 254.2 million euro in the first nine months of 2019, compared to 199.8 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

