Bulgaria’s Health Minister: 2 million to get Covid-19 vaccination by end of 2021

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Two million people in Bulgaria will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2021, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told Parliament during Question Time on January 22, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Angelov said that Bulgaria would receive 3.9 million doses of vaccine, but delivery times were provisional and depended on European Commission approval and manufacturers’ capabilities.

He said that the process of general immunisation is being organised, which also would involve general practitioners giving vaccinations.

Angelov said that it was being arranged that vaccination offices, being set up by regional health inspectorates in medical institutions and in mobile immunisation facilities, would be shown by Google on the map of Bulgaria.

“We are currently collecting all the information to be uploaded on the website of the ministry and to be available to all Bulgarian citizens,” he told Parliament.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!