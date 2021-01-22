Kantardzhiev: Bulgaria may have 1 – 2 million vaccinated by end of summer 2021

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria may have one to two million people vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of summer 2021, according to Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

“A low level of antibodies in your blood a few months after getting ill or vaccinated doesn’t mean you’re no longer safe,” Kantardzhiev, a member of the national operational headquarters against Covid-19, was reported as saying on January 22.

Kantardzhev said that the coronavirus vaccine would not be harmful in any way. “Europe will not allow a vaccine that will cause undesirable effects,” he said.

Separately, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said on January 22 that the health system in Bulgaria is much better prepared for a possible third wave of the epidemic than in the initial phase.



In other Covid-19 news on January 22, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that the Greek government has extended until 6am on February 8 the restrictions on those arriving in the country by air, land or sea.

As at present, those arriving in Greece are subject to a seven-day quarantine. Exemption from this quarantine is possible only if staying fewer than seven days in Greece.

Travellers are required to provide a negative PCR test, performed no more than 72 hours before entering the country, a completed PLF form, with a generated QR code, 24 hours before the trip, as well as to undergo mandatory rapid antigen testing at the border crossing.

If the rapid test is positive, the person will be quarantined for 14 days.

Companies providing passenger services (air, sea, land) are obliged to check whether each of the passengers has a QR code before boarding. In the absence of such, the transport company is responsible for returning the passenger to the initial destination.

All other restrictions previously introduced in Greece related to the restriction of the spread of Covid-19 continue to apply, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Business travel is only allowed for extremely urgent reasons, the ministry said. It recommended that people check in advance with the Greek border authorities, when intending a business trip, whether they will be allowed into the country.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

