Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 58 more deaths, 26 101 now vaccinated

Fifty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8799, the national information system daily report said on January 23.

Of 9786 tests done in the past day, a total of 566 – about 5.8 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 214 430 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 27 029 are active. This is a decrease of 740 in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 2844 patients in hospital, a decrease of 201 in the past day, with 284 in intensive care, a decrease of 13.

The national information system said that 1248 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 178 602.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9384, counting in those who have died, the number who have recovered and the active cases.

The report said that 850 people in Bulgaria were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 26 101.

