Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 9000-mark

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 9000-mark, with 35 new cases in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 9008, according to the January 30 daily report by the national information system.

Of 13 583 tests done in the past 24 hours, 695 – about 5.1 per cent – proved positive.

A total of 218 269 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria to date. There are 25 012 active cases, a decrease of 664 compared with the figure in the January 29 report.

The national information system said that 1324 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 184 249.

There are 2848 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 29 in the past 24 hours, with 261 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9502 to date, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 3169 vaccinations were registered in the past 24 hours. To date, 40 805 people in Bulgaria have been vaccinated against Covid-19. A total of 12 949 people have had the second dose of vaccine.

