Bulgaria records its lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in a week since start of 2021

A total of 170 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, the lowest number of deaths related to the disease in a week since the start of 2021, according to figures in the May 30 daily report by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s previous lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in 2021 was 217, in the week ending January 31, and its highest was 857, in the week ending April 4.

According to the May 30 report, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is now 17 657, including five registered in the past 24 hours.

To date, 418 221 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The number of confirmed cases to date has increased by 1656 in the past week.

There are 20 205 active cases, a decrease of 5671 in the past week and an increase of five in the past day.

The report said that 380 359 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 7157 in the past week and an increase of 105 in the past day.

There are 3197 people with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 620 in the past week, with 364 in intensive care, a decrease of 46.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 405, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 348 204 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7074 on May 29 and 91 189 in the past week.

So far, 548 911 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 50 246 in the past week and 4608 in the past day.

Of 7850 tests done on May 29, a total of 115 – about 1.46 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

