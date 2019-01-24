Six districts in Bulgaria face dangerous weather warning over snow, ice and rain on January 25

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued a “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for January 25 for six districts over forecast snow, ice and rain, while several other districts face the lesser “Code Yellow” warning over snow and rain.

The six districts subject to the “Code Orange” warning are Blagoevgrad, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Smolyan.

Weather forecasters said on January 24 that on Friday, the rainfall in south-western Bulgaria was expected to reach 50 litres a square metre.

The areas for which the “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued, variously because of forecast snow and rain, are Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Razgrad, Rousse, Shoumen, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia – both the city and the district, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin and Vratsa.

Snowfall is forecast to continue at the weekend in several places, including Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and in high mountain areas, though it will ease on Sunday.

On the afternoon of January 24, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said that motorists heading to Smolyan should ensure that their vehicles were prepared for winter conditions and should drive carefully and at appropriate speeds. Snow cover in the Smolyan district had reached 40cm overnight, the agency said.

Noting the declaration of “Code Orange” for the six districts for January 25, the agency urged drivers, whether of light or heavy vehicles, to travel only if their vehicles had suitable tyres, to travel at speeds suitable for the conditions, observe proper following distance and obey traffic authorities.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

