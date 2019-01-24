EC’s Juncker on International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2019: ‘I am deeply worried’

Share this: Facebook

In a statement ahead of January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that he was deeply worried, including because Jews are afraid to practice their faith in Europe, and Holocaust denial remains alive in the continent.

“On January 27, we commemorate the six million Jewish women, men, and children as well as all other victims murdered during the Holocaust,” Juncker said in his message, released on January 24.

“On this day, 74 years ago, the Allied Forces liberated the extermination camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau, where they discovered unspeakable horrors. Hatred against ‘the other’ was translated into killing ‘the other,” he said.

“On this day, I am deeply worried. I would never have thought that during my lifetime Jews would be afraid to practice their faith in Europe. It saddens me that nearly 40 per cent of them are considering leaving Europe,” Juncker said.

Holocaust denial is still alive in Europe. One in three Europeans declares to know “just a little” about the Holocaust and one out of 20 has never heard of it, the statement said.

“Ignorance is dangerous. As time goes on and memories fade, it is our moral duty, more than ever, to remember.

“We cannot change history but we can make sure that future generations do not witness this intolerable horror again. We will not tolerate any form of antisemitism from everyday hate speech, offline and online, to physical attacks,” Juncker said.

He said that European Commission is working hand-in-hand with all EU countries to combat this menace and guarantee the security of Jewish communities in Europe.

“Our Union was built on the ashes of the Holocaust. Remembering it and fighting Antisemitism is our duty towards the Jewish community and indispensable to protect our common European values,” Juncker said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

