Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 11 more deaths, 1336 new cases, 13 430 active

Eleven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 1019, according to the October 21 daily report by the national information system.

Of the 11, a total of five did not have concomitant diseases: a 51-year-old man, a 58-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman.

A total of 11 505 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day – a single-day record. Of these, 1336 proved positive.

To date, 31 863 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

There are 13 430 active cases.

A total of 261 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17 414.

There are 1633 patients in hospital, an increase of 71 in the past 24 hours. Ninety-three are in intensive care, an increase of five.

The past day saw a record increase in the number of medical personnel who tested positive, 60. This brings the number of cases among medical personnel to date to 1682.

The largest number of newly-confirmed cases are in the city of Sofia, 523, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 135.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 69, Bourgas 78, Varna 68, Veliko Turnovo 13, Vratsa 12, Gabrovo 11, Dobrich one, Kurdzhali 19, Kyustendil 12, Lovech 17, Montana 15, Pazardzhik 17, Pernik 19, Pleven 26, Razgrad 17, Rousse 50, Silistra four, Sliven 27, Smolyan one, Sofia district 18, Stara Zagora 67, Turgovishte 56, Haskovo 15, Shoumen 36 and Yambol 10.

