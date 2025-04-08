VDL meets motor, steel and metal industries on Trump’s tariffs

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen hosted a high-level dialogue with representatives of automotive industry to discuss the implications of the US tariffs on cars, car parts and commercial vehicles, the EC said on April 8.

US President Donald Trump has said that he is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the EU of steel and aluminium and cars, and from April 9, tariffs of 20 per cent on all other goods from the bloc.

The EC statement said that Von der Leyen’s exchange of views with motor industry representatives focused on gathering industry views and proposals for the most effective EU response to the measures.

Participants voiced strong concerns about the broader implications of the US tariffs, particularly the risk of trade diversion, the EC said.

They highlighted the uncertainty these measures create for integrated supply chains – especially in the automotive sector – which span both sides of the Atlantic and are central to current business models.

They expressed support for lowering tariffs on both sides as part of a negotiated solution, a path the European Commission remains committed to. Participants also shared perspectives on the potential for the EU and US to reduce non-tariff barriers in a mutually beneficial way.

More generally, they encouraged the European Commission to further implement its competitiveness agenda, in particular through accelerating actions included in the Action Plan on Automotive.

On April 7, Von der Leyen hosted a high-level dialogue with representatives of the steel and metals industry to discuss the implications of the US tariffs on steel, aluminium, and related derivative products, the EC said.

Industry representatives welcomed the EC’s Steel and Metals Action Plan and the Clean Industrial Deal, and called for their fast implementation, a statement said.

“Participants raised strong concerns about the broader ramifications of the US tariffs, including the impact on derivatives and the serious risk of trade diversion,” it said.

“They underlined the urgent need for the EU to propose new trade defence measures for steel—beyond the existing safeguards, which are due to expire in June 2026—including to address potential deflection of exports from other major steel-producing countries into the EU market.”

The statement said that participants also expressed concern on the diminishing volumes of scrap used for recycling in the EU and asked for effective measures to keep sufficient volumes in the EU.

They also underlined the importance of local content requirements, notably pointing at the huge potential of public procurement in this regard.

On the Carbon Border Adjustment Measures (CBAM), they welcomed the acceleration by the Commission of the CBAM review, notably to close remaining loopholes.

On April 7, EU trade ministers held a discussion on the EU’s trade relations with the US, providing guidance for the forthcoming work.

In light of the recent developments, particularly the (partial) imposition of US tariffs, the ministers took this opportunity to assess the impact of these new tariffs and explore the potential for negotiating mutually acceptable solutions, which remains the EU’s preferred approach.

Further to the EU’s response in relation to the US tariffs on steel and aluminium, which is currently under preparation, ministers also addressed the possibility of further proportionate countermeasures if needed, the Council of the EU said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

