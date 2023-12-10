The Sofia Globe

Anglican community in Sofia holds traditional Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

The Sofia Globe staff

The Anglican community in Sofia held on December 10 a traditional Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, at the chapel in Oborishte Street in Bulgaria’s capital city.

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, involving scripture readings, carols and prayers in a narrative about the birth of Jesus, has its origins in the United Kingdom in the 19th century and is perhaps most closely associated with the annual service at King’s College Cambridge, though its popularity has spread throughout the Commonwealth and among Episcopalian communities in North America.

As is customary, the service in the chapel in Sofia saw lay members of the congregation – from the UK, the Commonwealth and the US – participating in the readings, with the congregation also joining in some of the carols, including the opening Once in Royal David’s City.

As is equally customary, after the service, the congregation was invited to join in enjoying those staples of the season, mince pies and mulled wine.

More information about the Anglican church in Sofia is available at its Facebook page.

