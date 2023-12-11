Bulgaria among founders of coalition to support the return of Ukrainian children illegally relocated by Russia

Bulgaria and more than 30 other countries and international organisations created in Kyiv a coalition to support the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported or forcibly relocated by the Russian Federation from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Bulgarian government said on December 11.

At the coalition’s first meeting, held on December 8, Bulgaria was represented by the adviser on foreign policy and security policy Dragomir Zakov.

To date, more than 19 000 children have been illegally removed from Ukraine, separated from their families, with Russian authorities refusing information on their whereabouts, the statement said.

For some of the children, there is information about identity change and illegal adoption by Russian citizens.

“The actions of the Russian Federation constitute a gross violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. It is also one of the most serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, as it affects the most vulnerable and defenceless – children,” the Bulgarian government said.