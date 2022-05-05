Four-day LUNAR Festival of Lights to be held in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A LUNAR Festival of Lights is to be held in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia from May 6 to 9.

It includes a 3D light show “Imagine”, to be held every evening from May 6 to 9 at the National Gallery – Square 500 in celebration of Europe Day.

The “Imagine” show is being held by the European Parliament in partnership with the European Commission office in Bulgaria.

The LUNAR Festival of Lights will see central squares and parks in Sofia become home of high tech light installations.

The festival will be held at more than 10 locations in the central part of the capital.

“Popular Bulgarian and international artists will tell stories, provoke the imagination and surprise the audience through their fascinating light art,” according to organisers.

The “Imagine” show in celebration of Europe Day will be at 8.30pm daily and will last 15 minutes.

Access to the “Imagine” show and other festival installations, which continue into the evening, will be free. The full programme of the Festival of Lights may be found at this link.

The “Imagine” show will be available online from 8.30 pm on May 9 on the website of the European Parliament in Bulgaria: www.europarl.bg.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!