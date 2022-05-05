EC: New 200M euro aid package for displaced people in Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission (EC) announced on May 5 a new aid package of 200 million euro to support displaced people in Ukraine, in the context of the International Donor’s Conference convened jointly by Poland and Sweden.

Close to eight million people, two-third of whom are children, have been internally displaced since the beginning of Putin’s war in Ukraine. More than 5.3 million have left Ukraine to seek shelter in the EU and neighbouring countries.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Today we came together with a clear purpose: to support the brave people of Ukraine, who fight the aggressor and stand up for their freedom.

“We are now in the 10th week of Russia’s brutal invasion. Ten weeks during which the European Union stood firmly by Ukraine,” Von der Leyen said.

She said that on behalf of the EC, she had pledged 200 million euro for Ukraine.

“And last month, during a pledging event, raised 9.1 billion euro for Ukrainians inside and outside Ukraine. We know that more will be needed. And we will continue to stand up for Ukraine,” Von der Leyen said.

The EU has already channelled about four billion euro in macro-financial assistance, humanitarian aid and support to EU countries receiving refugees from Ukraine.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

