EU deal on common charging port by autumn 2024

By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the European Union, according to an agreement reached on June 7 by European Parliament and Council of the EU negotiators.

The provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive, establishes a single charging solution for certain electronic devices.

“This law is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the EU more sustainable, to reduce electronic waste, and make consumers’ lives easier,” the European Parliament said in a statement.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer.

Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.

The charging speed is also harmonised for devices that support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

Consumers will be provided with clear information on the charging characteristics of new devices, making it easier for them to see whether their existing chargers are compatible, the statement said.

Buyers will also be able to choose whether they want to purchase new electronic equipment with or without a charging device.

“These new obligations will lead to more re-use of chargers and will help consumers save up to 250 million euro a year on unnecessary charger purchases. Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11 000 tonnes of e-waste annually,” the European Parliament said.

(Photo: Project Kie, via Wikimedia Commons)

