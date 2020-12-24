Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 99 more deaths, 82 443 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ninety-nine people in Bulgaria who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 6978, according to the December 24 daily report by the national information system.

The December 24 national information system report was the first to include the results of antigen tests as well as PCR tests for Covid-19.

The report said that 1615 people in Bulgaria had tested positive in the past 24 hours. Of this total, 1372 cases were established by PCR tests and 243 by rapid antigen tests.

The total number of tests performed during the past day was 6945, of which 5242 were PCR tests and 1703 rapid antigen tests.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 311 were in the city of Sofia, 164 in the district of Plovdiv and 151 in the district of Varna.

The report said that 195 886 cases of new coronavirus had been confirmed in Bulgaria to date, of which 82 443 are active. The figure for active cases is 141 higher than in the December 23 report.

There are 5713 patients in hospital, 141 fewer than the figure in the December 23 report. Five hundred and thirty-three are in intensive care, seven more than the previous day.

Sixty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 8661.

The national information system said that 1375 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 106 465.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!