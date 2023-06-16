The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria issues weather warnings for June 17 over forecast thunderstorms, heavy rains

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for seven districts for June 17 because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains.

The seven districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo and Lovech.

The lesser Code Yellow warning for potentially dangerous weather has been issued for nine districts for Saturday, also because of forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms: Sofia city, Sofia district, Kyustendil, Pernik, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The remaining districts are classified as Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: Thomas Bush/sxc.hu)

