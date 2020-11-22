Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 729 more deaths, 23 262 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 729 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, the highest number in a single week so far, according to figures posted on November 22 by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 is now 2820. Forty-two people died in the past day, the national information system said.

The number of newly-confirmed cases rose by 23 262 in the past week, to a current total of 120 697.

There are 82 125 active cases, an increase of 15 586 in the past week. In the past 24 hours, the number of active cases rose by 873.

A total of 6193 patients are in hospital, 1027 more than as at the November 15 daily report and an increase of 251 in the past day. Four hundred and eight are in intensive care, an increase of 113 in the past week and an increase of 28 in the past day.

The number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who tested positive in the past week rose by 911 to a current total of 4737. Ninety-six new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 35 752 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus. This is an increase of 8947 in the past week and 1364 in the past day.

The national information system’s November 22 report said that 5729 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 2279 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases from the past day, 432 are in the city of Sofia, 200 in the district of Varna and 179 in the district of Bourgas.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases from the past 24 hours are Blagoevgrad 66, Veliko Turnovo 52, Vidin 34, Vratsa 43, Gabrovo 73, Dobrich 154, Kurdzhali five, Kyustendil 96, Lovech 52, Montana 81, Pazardzhik 77, Pernik 34, Pleven 109, Plovdiv 151, Razgrad 20, Rousse 39, Silistra 21, Sliven 32, Smolyan 15, Sofia district 86, Stara Zagora 47, Turgovishte eight, Haskovo 45, Shoumen 35 and Yambol 93.

