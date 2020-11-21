Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Notes from quarantine

Share this: Facebook

Sitting confined to my home in quarantine as a contact person, I immediately self-isolated – in the sense of changing the channel – when I heard Bulgaria’s Labour and Social Minister Denitsa Sacheva say in a television interview last night that the government is coping with the Covid-19 crisis.

Friday night at home should be an opportunity even for editors to avoid listening to twaddle from politicians, whether they be in government or opposition.

Finding little of interest on any other channel, I opened Facebook. Numerous of my friends were sharing a graph from the Our World In Data website showing Bulgaria as number one, as of November 20, in daily new confirmed deaths per million people.

