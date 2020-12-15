Bulgaria’s government to work with BMA to inform doctors about Covid-19 vaccine

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government will work actively with the Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) in coming weeks to help doctors know everything about the vaccines against Covid-19 and be as useful as possible to patients, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said after meeting the BMA leadership on December 15.

Other matters discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, included equating antigen tests with PCR tests, financial support for doctors on the front line in the fight against Covid-19, the issuance of electronic prescriptions, as well as the improvement of the communication between the BMA and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

On December 4, the BMA sent an open letter to Borissov about the NHIF, accusing it of behaving as if epidemic did not exist and neglecting the seriousness of the situation.

Borissov said that at the meeting, the BMA expressed its support for the current anti-epidemic measures, and for the continuation of these measures.

The heightened measures are scheduled to expire on December 21. Borissov has asked health authorities for a report by December 17 so that a decision may be made about what will happen on December 21. Angelov has said that he is insisting that the measures should be extended.

To have better coordination with the health authorities, the BMA will propose its own representative to participate in the national operational headquarters against Covid-19.

