Italy requires negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from Bulgaria

As of December 16, Italy has introduced a requirement that arrivals from Bulgaria must have a negative test for Covid-19, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

The requirement applies to all “C list” countries, including Bulgaria, and applies irrespective if the person has been vaccinated or has undergone Covid-19.

Those who have not been vaccinated and have not had Covid-19 are subject to a five-day quarantine, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

Italy has extended its State of Emergency because of Covid-19 until March 31 2022.

The obligation to present an “enhanced green certificate” (for vaccination or illness) ) for access to certain public places (indoor dining establishments, theatres, concerts, cinemas, sporting events, discos) is also extended until March 31 2022, the statement said.

(Photo: publicdomainpictures.net)

