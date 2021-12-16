Bulgaria’s Borovets to open 2021/22 ski season on December 18

Written by on December 16, 2021 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria’s Borovets to open 2021/22 ski season on December 18

Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Borovets is to open its winter 2021/22 ski season on December 18, according to an announcement on the resort’s website.

Earlier, Bansko and Pamporovo announced that their ski seasons open officially on December 18.

Borovets has announced its ticket and lift pass prices for the 2021/22 season. Full details may be found at this link.

From December 18 to 26 inclusive, the price of the tickets remains the same as last year’s, the resort said.

(Photo via the official Borovets website)

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292