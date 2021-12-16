Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 83 deaths, 1725 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 29 847, according to the December 16 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, close to 97 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 33 261 tests done in the past day, 1725 – about 5.19 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 720 376 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 95 166 are active. The number of active cases is 647 fewer than the figure in the December 15 report.

The report said that in the past day, 2289 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 595 363.

There are 4869 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 438 newly admitted. There are 560 in intensive care, 23 fewer than the figure in the December 15 report.

Thirty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 821.

So far, 3 541 372 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 17 859 in the past day.

A total of 1 856 555 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5830 in the past day, while 194 303 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 9482 in the past day.

