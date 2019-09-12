Bulgaria’s Parliament amends hunting law as step against African Swine Fever

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly approved on September 12 amendments to the Hunting and Game Conservation Act in a step against the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The outbreaks of ASF in Bulgaria recently have led to the killing of tens of thousands of pigs.

Figures reported to the European Commission said that as of August 30, there were 35 outbreaks of African Swine Fever and 54 cases of ASFWB, African Swine Fever in Wild Boar.

The amendments provide that in the case of an epizootic situation, the Agriculture Minister may issue an order restricting or prohibiting the hunting of certain game species and may change the dates on which hunting wild boar is allowed.

Such an order will be issued as before, after consultation with the Minister of Environment and Water, upon the proposal of the Executive Director of the Executive Forest Agency or the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency.

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party supported the amendments, but criticised them as having come too late.

