Bulgaria’s exports in January-July 2019 up 4.2% on annual basis – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in January to July 2019 was 4.2 per cent higher than in January to July 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 12, citing provisional figures.

In the period January – July 2019 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 33 130.4 million leva.

In July 2019, alone the total exports of goods added up to 5 273.4 million leva and increased by 2.5 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in the period January – July 2019 amounted to 36 100.6 million leva (at CIF prices), or 0.4 per cent more than the same period of 2018.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments