Bulgaria’s 2022 elections: Poll sees seven-group Parliament

The results of a poll by the Exacta Research Group ahead of Bulgaria’s October 2 2022 early parliamentary elections suggest that seven groups will win seats in the next National Assembly.

According to the poll, Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition has the largest share of support, at 26.2 per cent, followed by the Kiril Petkov-Assen Vassilev We Continue the Change (WCC) party at 18.1 per cent.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has 12.5 per cent, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) 10.3 per cent, pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane 9.5 per cent, the Democratic Bulgaria coalition 7.5 per cent, cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party 5.4 per cent and former caretaker prime minister Stefan Yanev’s Bulgaria Ascending party four per cent.

Exacta said that in spite of Yanev’s personal approval rating – at 28 per cent, the second-highest in Bulgaria, just behind Borissov’s 29 per cent – it was improbable that Bulgaria Ascending would win seats in the election, even though it was at the threshold to do so.

WCC co-leaders Petkov and Vassilev had approval ratings of 25 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

The political party leaders with the highest disapproval ratings were Trifonov, at 72 per cent, and Vuzrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov at 70 per cent. Trifonov’s approval rating was 18 per cent and Kostadinov’s 15 per cent.

Of those polled, 47 per cent said that they intended to vote on October 2 and 30 per cent said they definitely would not vote.

The poll was done between September 10 and 17 2022 among 1050 adult Bulgarians. It was done using a two-stage stratified sample with quotas for demographic characteristics. Exacta Research Group funded the poll itself.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!