Bulgaria’s April elections: Alcohol bans in Plovdiv, other places

Plovdiv mayor Zdravko Dimitrov has banned the sale, serving and consumption of alcohol in public catering establishments and other public places on April 4, the day of Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections.

The ban will be in effect from 6am until 9pm on Sunday. Voting in Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections is scheduled to end at 8pm.

An exception is allowed only for pre-planned family celebrations.

Dimitrov instructed regional administrations to inform businesses of the ban.

Under Bulgarian law, decisions on restrictions on the sale of alcohol are taken by municipalities, not at national level.

In Pernik municipality, a ban on the sale of alcohol in shops, eating places and other public places will be in effect from 6pm on April 3 to 8am on April 5.

In Vidin municipality, the ban will be in effect from 7pm on April 3 to 9pm on April 4.

(Photo: Zsuzsanna Kilian)

