Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 32 000-mark

With 80 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 registered in the past day, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 32 000-mark, reaching 32 002, according to the January 15 report by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20, the 28 000-mark on November 28, the 29 000-mark on December 7, the 30 000-mark on December 18 and the 31 000-mark on January 3.

Of 41 084 tests done in the past day, 6863 – about 16.7 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 813 840 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 146 966 are active. The number of active cases increased by 4494 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2289 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 634 872.

There are 5190 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 554 newly admitted. There are 578 in intensive care, one fewer than the figure in the January 14 report.

Ninety-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 802.

The unified information portal showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 964.82 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis as of January 15, up from 906.22 on January 14.

So far, 3 996 310 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 24 794 in the past day.

A total of 1 960 934 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2745 in the past day, while 494 666 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 19 409 in the past day.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s online vaccine tracker said that as of January 14, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least one vaccine dose was 29 per cent, of full vaccination 28.2 per cent and of a booster dose, 6.5 per cent.

For the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least one vaccine dose was 73.3 per cent, of full vaccination 69.1 per cent and of a booster dose, 33.1 per cent.

