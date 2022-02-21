Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 35 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



With 44 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 registered in the past day, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 35 000-mark, reaching 35 042, according to the February 21 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 90.91 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20, the 28 000-mark on November 28, the 29 000-mark on December 7, the 30 000-mark on December 18, the 31 000-mark on January 3, the 32 000-mark on January 15 , the 33 000-mark on January 28 and the 34 000-mark on February 9.

Of 10 207 tests done in the past day, 1235 – about 12.09 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 067 648 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 244 500 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2525 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3716 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 788 106.

As of February 21, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1044.05 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1057.72 on February 20.

There are 5402 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 160 newly admitted. There are 577 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the February 20 report.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 22 900.



So far, 4 274 368 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 838 in the past day.

A total of 2 037 153 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 256 in the past day, while 671 785 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 524 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!