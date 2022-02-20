In-person learning at schools in 16 districts in Bulgaria from February 21

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pupils at schools in 16 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria will attend in-person learning as of February 21, the Education Ministry said.

There will be in-person classes at schools in the city of Sofia, and in the districts of Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Razgrad, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Sofia district and Yambol, the ministry said.

Throughout Bulgaria, pupils in the first to fourth grades are attending in-person classes.

The Education Ministry said that in spite of the overall improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, distance learning was still required in some areas.

These included the districts of Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Rousse, Sliven, Silistra, Smolyan and Turgovishte.

However, even in those districts, there were municipalities where classes were in-person: Blagoevgrad, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil and Rousse.

In the district of Shoumen, in-person learning will resume as of February 23, the ministry said.

Pupils attending classes will be tested at the beginning of the week for Covid-19. Those with a green certificate – for vaccination, having undergone Covid-19, antibodies or a negative test – are exempt from being tested.

(Photo: Ralaenin/freeimages.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!