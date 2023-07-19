Latest weather warnings as Bulgaria continues to swelter in heatwave hitting northern hemisphere

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for seven districts for July 19, where temperatures are expected to reach maximums of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius as much of the northern hemisphere swelters in the continuing heatwave.

The seven districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse and Pleven.

The remaining 21 districts of Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on July 19, with maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 35 to 38 degrees C. Capital city Sofia was forecast to see a high of 35 degrees on Wednesday.

According to Bulgaria weather forecasters, the scorching temperatures are set to continue in coming days, with minimum temperatures averaging 23 degrees from July 20 to 22, and maximums of 37 to 38 degrees.

In the region, the highest level of alert – Code Red – has been issued for parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro on July 19.

The European Commission said on July 18 that Greece had requested the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to tackle wildfires in the Attica region.

“We are deploying four Canadairs from our fleet based in France and Italy and sending our prepositioned firefighters from Romania,” the Commission said.

Deutsche Welle has coverage of the temperature records set in parts of Europe and further warnings of extreme high temperatures.

(Photo: flee circus/freeimages.com)

