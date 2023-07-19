The Sofia Globe

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in H1 2023 up 21.3% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

There were a total of 17 633 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first half of 2023, an increase of 21.3 per cent compared with the first half of 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, ACEA, said on July 19.

The number of newly-registered passenger cars in Bulgaria that are electric or hybrid is on the rise, albeit off a very low base.

In the first half of 2023, of new passenger cars registered, 879 were battery-electric, an increase of 160.8 per cent compared with the figure of 337 for the first half of 2022.

Of the new passenger car registrations, 120 were plug-in hybrid, an increase of 114.3 per cent compared with the 56 in the first half of last year.

A total of 318 were hybrid electric, up 44.5 per cent compared with 220 in the first half of 2022.

Of the newly-registered passenger cars in Bulgaria in the first half of this year, 12 936 were petrol-driven. This is 12.9 per cent more than the number of petrol-driven cars newly registered in the first half of last year.

A total of 3379 diesel cars were registered in the first half of 2023, an increase of 36.7 per cent compared with the 2472 in the first half of 2022, according to ACEA’s figures.

In June 2023, there were 3803 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, an increase of 34.7 per cent compared with 2824 in June 2022, ACEA said.

