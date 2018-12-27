Bulgaria reduces red tape for job-seekers

Share this: Facebook

Fewer documents will be required from job-seekers when registering at Labour Bureau offices, the Bulgarian government decided on December 27.

The Cabinet approved the changes through amendments to the regulations on the implementation of the Employment Promotion Act.

The change means that when registering, job-seekers will no longer be required to submit documents proving their work record.

If necessary, the Employment Agency will be able to request and receive such information from the National Social Security Institute, the government said.

The Cabinet also approved changes to the requirements for the development of projects involving employment and training programmes by sector organisation. The changes define the criteria to be used by commissions appointed by the Minister of Labour to evaluate these programmes.

The changes also introduce deadlines for the assessment of the eligibility of employers applying for funding under programmes and incentives for employment and training supported by state aid schemes.

“The aim of the changes is to ease the existing administrative procedure for registering job-seekers, to improve the quality of employment and training programmes and to optimise the work of selection and evaluation committees for these programmes,” the government statement said.

(Photo: Vangelis Thomaidis)

