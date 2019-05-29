Military vehicles on the move in Bulgaria as annual exercises begin

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Military vehicles and equipment will be on the move through Bulgaria until July 3 to take part in various exercises, the country’s Ministry of Defence said.

The vehicles and equipment will be taking part in the exercises Saber Guardian 2019, Shabla 2019, Strike Back 2019 and Swift Response 2019.

National road and rail infrastructure will be used for transporting the formations, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

The formations will use centres for maintenance of convoy operations in Bulgaria at the Nikolovo training ground in Rousse and the Novo Selo training ground.

The Defence Ministry called on the public to comply with the security measures of Bulgaria’s military police, which will escort the columns.

Saber Guardian 2019 is an exercise co-led by Romanian Land Forces and US Army Europe, which takes place from June 3-24 at various locations in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania. Included among the many different training events in Saber Guardian 2019, there will be vehicle road marches, medical exercises, multiple river crossings and an air assault.

Shabla 2019 is a Bulgarian national exercise taking place from June 4-14 in Shabla, Bulgaria.

Hosted by Bulgarian Armed Forces, Shabla 2019 includes the participation of the Bulgarian Air Force, Navy and Land Forces, and US Army Europe’s 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command. This bilateral, joint air defence live fire exercise is designed to improve readiness and interoperability in order to protect national air sovereignty. Highlights of Shabla 2019 include a series of live fires featuring several different types of missiles and missile firing systems.

Strike Back 2019 is a Bulgarian national exercise taking place from June 6 – 20, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.

Hosted by Bulgarian Armed Forces, Strike Back 2019 is a multinational exercise including participation of Albania, Greece, North Macedonia and US troops. The exercise is designed to increase capabilities and interoperability with allies and partners. The highlight of Strike Back 2019 is a battalion live fire exercise with artillery and mortar fire.

Swift Response 2019 is a US Army Europe-directed exercise led by the US Global Response Force and taking place from June 11-24 at various locations in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.

Swift Response 2019 will demonstrate the strategic employment of the GRF and validate US European Command’s ability to send high readiness forces into a designated area while advancing airborne interoperability among Nato allies, US Army Europe said.

(Archive photo: US Stryker combat vehicles taking part in Exercise Saber Guardian 2017)

Comments

comments