Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 33 000-mark

With 78 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 registered in the past day, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 33 000-mark, reaching 33 017, according to the January 28 report by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20, the 28 000-mark on November 28, the 29 000-mark on December 7, the 30 000-mark on December 18, the 31 000-mark on January 3 and the 32 000-mark on January 15.

Of 37 945 tests done in the past day, 9874 – about 26.02 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 923 466 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 227 281 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 5120 in the past day.

There are 5455 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 691 newly admitted. There are 520 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the January 27 report.

A total of 180 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 20 194.

So far, 4 139 365 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 636 in the past day.

A total of 1 987 545 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3782 in the past day, while 596 235 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 7832 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of January 27 the uptake of at least one dose among the total population of Bulgaria was 29.5 per cent, of a full vaccination cycle 28.8 per cent and of a booster dose, 8.4 per cent.

The ECDC said that for the EU-EEA, the uptake of at least one dose was 74.2 per cent, a full vaccination cycle 70 per cent and a booster dose, 43.1 per cent.

Bulgaria’s unified information portal said that as of January 28, the country’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1684.21 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1643.15 on January 27.

Twenty-seven out of 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a red zone, meaning a rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population.

