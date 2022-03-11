Bulgaria’s capital Sofia reclassified from dark red to red Covid-19 zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has been reclassified as a Covid-19 red zone, after dropping below the dark red zone threshold of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the March 11 report by the unified information portal.

Sofia was classified as a dark red zone on January 1 2022.

Currently, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Sofia city (as distinct from Sofia district) is 491.44 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

According to the March 11 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 378.17 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 394.95 on March 10.

A week ago, the March 4 report said Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 550.94 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

There are currently four out of 28 districts classified as dark red zones: Varna, Bourgas, Silistra and Shoumen.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in the district of Varna, 816.59 out of 100 population.

Five districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Sliven and Smolyan.

One district is a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad.

That leaves 18 districts classified as red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

(Illustration: Pixabay)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!