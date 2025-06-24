Bulgaria restricts lorry traffic in nine districts over forecast high temperatures

The movement of lorries of more than 20 tons is being restricted from June 24 to June 27 in nine districts because of forecast high temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The restrictions, in force from 1pm to 9pm each day, apply to the districts of Rousse, Silistra, Razgrad, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Veliko Turnovo, Pleven, Lovech and Gabrovo.

The movement of heavy lorries over 20 tons will be restricted on a section of the Hemus Motorway between km 310 and km 375, on the territory of the Shoumen and Turgovishte districts.

The suspension of heavy goods traffic in certain sections of the national road network in the afternoon hours, when temperatures are highest, is to minimise the risks of road surface deformations and to protect the lives and health of travellers, the agency said.

When traffic is stopped, heavy goods vehicles will wait outside the roadway in designated areas, without obstructing other road users. The restriction does not apply to motor vehicles transporting perishable foods, temperature-controlled cargo, live animals and dangerous goods, it said.

In a separate announcement, the Road Infrastructure Agency said that from June 24 to 26, the organisation of traffic will change on sections of the Trakia Motorway in the districts of Sofia, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Yambol for repairs and ongoing maintenance of the sections.

In Sofia district, repair work will be carried out at km 0 of the highway in the Bourgas lane.

On June 25, work will be carried out between 8am and 5pm at the Sofia exit. Passage in the emergency and one active lane will be restricted. Traffic will pass in the overtaking and middle lanes.

Vehicles travelling from the village of Lozen in the direction of Bourgas will be redirected along a bypass route from the Ring Road junction through the connections of the Sofia Ring Road – Lozen – Sofia connection, along the Bourgas – Lozen connection, to the Kazichene – Bourgas connection.

On June 25 from 5am to 10.30am., traffic in the section from km 99 to km 106 in the Bourgas lane will be carried out only in one lane because vegetation is being owed. Between 10.30am and 12.30pm, the overtaking lane in the direction of Sofia will be closed between km 78 and 80 again for mowing the section in the Pazardzhik district.

Work will be carried out in the Plovdiv district from 9am on June 24 until 9am. on June 26. Passage in the emergency and active lanes of the Trakia Motorway from 127th to 130th km in the Sofia lane will be restricted.

While the work is being done, two lanes will be created for those travelling towards Sofia and Bourgas, while in the Bourgas lane there will be two lanes for those travelling towards the sea and one in the direction of Sofia.

Heavy goods vehicles travelling towards Sofia will move into the overtaking lane in the lane for the capital, and passenger cars will move into the overtaking lane in the lane for Bourgas. Traffic in the direction of Bourgas will be carried out in the active and emergency lanes.

In the Stara Zagora district on June 24 from 8am to 9pm, traffic will be restricted in the active and emergency lanes at km 161 of the highway in the direction of Sofia. Traffic will move to the overtaking lane.

On June 25, from 8am to 9pm, traffic in the section from 162nd to 164th km in the Bourgas lane will be carried out in the overtaking lane for repair work in the active lane.

On June 26, from 8am to 9pm, traffic on the section from 165 to 168 km in the direction of Bourgas will be in the overtaking lane. The active and emergency lanes will be closed to traffic for repairs.

In Yambol district on June 24 from 7am to 7pm, traffic will be restricted on the active and emergency lanes at km 286, in the direction of Bourgas, for the restoration of the asphalt pavement in the section. While the work is being done, traffic will move to the overtaking lane.

The Road Infrastructure Agency apologised to motorists for the inconvenience caused, but the repair work is necessary to ensure the safety of traffic, it said.

“Drivers are urged to drive carefully, to comply with traffic rules and speed limits, and not to undertake risky overtaking that endangers the safety of all other travellers,” the agency said.

“Do not use emergency lanes on highways for faster movement in heavy traffic. This prevents the passage of vehicles with a special traffic regime in the event of an accident.”

