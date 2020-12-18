Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 143 more deaths, active cases below 90 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

A total of 143 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 6339, the national information system daily report said on December 18.

Of 6825 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 2042 proved positive – about 29.91 per cent.

The number of active cases decreased by 1319 in the past 24 hours, to 88 221, the second day recently that the figure has been below the 90 000-mark.

There are 6900 patients in hospital, 134 fewer than the figure in the December 17 report. Five hundred and sixty-seven are in intensive care, three fewer that as at the previous report.

Ninety-five medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered – to 8273.

To date, 188 288 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

The national information system said that 3218 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93 728.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 361 are in the city of Sofia, 207 in the district of Varna, 202 in the district of Bourgas and 141 in the district of Plovdiv.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 88, Veliko Turnovo 100, Vidin 14, Vratsa 79, Gabrovo 42, Dobrich 46, Kurdzhali 10, Kyustendil 29, Lovech 33, Montana 19, Pazardzhik 58, Pernik 29, Pleven 73, Razgrad 20, Rousse 69, Silistra 11, Sliven 75, Smolyan 28, Sofia district 48, Stara Zagora 77, Turgovishte 22, Haskovo 76, Shoumen 46 and Yambol 39.

