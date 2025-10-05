Bulgaria issues weather warnings as heavy rain forecast for October 6

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for October 6 because of forecast heavy rain.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Kurdzhali, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad.

The remaining districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast rain, with the exception of the districts of Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia city, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Pleven, which are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The warnings for October 6 follow torrential rains that hit Bulgaria just before the weekend, leaving a reported four people dead and causing extensive damage.

The Defence Ministry said on October 5 that military personnel were assisting in flood relief efforts in the Bourgas district, where the resort village of Elenite and the coastal town of Sveti Vlas were especially hard-hit.

The meteorological bureau said that on the first days of the week beginning on October 6, it would be cloudy with rain.

Rain would be intense in the south-eastern half of the country on October 6, spreading to more districts in central and eastern Bulgaria on October 7.

The wind will be from the northwest, and moderate. Morning temperatures will rise and the minimum will be between 6° and 11° Celsisu, with maximums mainly between 10° and 15°, on October 6 in the eastern regions up to 18°-20°.