Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry advises of forthcoming strike by air traffic controllers in France

Air traffic controllers in France have announced a strike from October 7 to 9, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The strike will hinder the functioning of the sector throughout France, especially the airports in Paris, Lyon, Marseilles, Nice and Toulouse, the ministry said.

Changes in the flight schedule in French air space are likely, it said.



“We recommend that Bulgarian citizens residing in France for a short or long term during the specified period, inform themselves about the current flight schedules through the official websites of the relevant airports and airlines,” the ministry said.

