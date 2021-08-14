Covid-19: Bulgaria adds Israel to red list of countries with travel restrictions

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov has issued an order amending the list of foreign countries classified respectively as red, orange or green zones according to their Covid-19 situations. The changes take effect as of August 18.

Israel, Iran and Eswatini were added to the red zone, while Malta, Monaco and Andorra were reclassified from red to orange zones.

Denmark, Switzerland, Lithuania and Slovenia were reclassified from green to orange zones.

The Bulgarian Health Ministry’s current criteria for classifying a country as a Covid-19 red, orange or green zone may be found in English here (that older order’s list of countries is now out of date). These classifications determine the rules for entry to Bulgaria.

The full list of green zone countries is Austria, Germany, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, Croatia, Italy, Norway, San Marino, Vatican, Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Romania.

The red zone countries are India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Seychelles, Namibia, Zambia, Oman, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Surinam, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Spain, Fiji, Georgia, Israel, Eswatini and Iran.

Countries listed neither as red or green zones are regarded as orange zones.

The sole country on the list with which Bulgaria has reached an agreement on a reciprocal basis for the free movement of their citizens and those who have permanent or long-term residence and members of their families, on arrival from the other country is Romania.

(Photo: Apostoloff)

