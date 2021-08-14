Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1047 positive tests as active cases reach 14 088

Share this: Facebook

Eleven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 332, according to the August 14 report by the national information system.

Of 22 979 tests, 1047 – about 4.6 per cent – proved positive. This was the highest number of new cases recorded in a day since May 11, when the national system reported 1078 positive tests.

To date, 432 339 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 14 088 are active. The number of active cases increased by 872 in the past day.

The report said that 164 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 399 919.

There are 1404 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 140 in the past day, with 124 in intensive care, an increase of 18.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 546.

So far, 2 149 134 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 481 in the past day, the report said.

A total of 1 063 195 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6463 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

