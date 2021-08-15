Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 87 deaths, active cases rose by 3898

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Eighty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 339, according to the August 15 report by the national information system.

This is the highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria in 2021 since the week ending June 20.

Seven Covid-19 deaths were registered in Bulgaria on Saturday.

In the past week, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose by 5089, to a total to date of 432 962.

There are 13 645 active cases, an increase of 3898 in the past week.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria rose by 477 in the past week, to 1490. There are 131 patients in intensive care, an increase of 33 compared with the figure in the August 8 report.

Forty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 552.

So far, 2 152 638 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 61 339 in the past week, including 3504 in the past day.

The report said that 1 071 839 people had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 35 973 in the past week.

Of 13 761 tests done in the past day, 623 – about 4.5 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!