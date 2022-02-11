Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 76 deaths, 6278 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Seventy-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 228, according to the February 11 report by the unified information portal.

Of 27 998 tests done in the past day, 6278 – about 22.42 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 025 129 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 261 909 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 443 in the past day.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1469.85 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1521.84 on February 10.

The report said that in the past day, 6645 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 728 992.

There are 6238 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 681 newly admitted. There are 601 in intensive care, seven fewer than the figure in the February 10 report.

A total of 138 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 22 150.

So far, 4 235 020 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8320 in the past day.



A total of 2 023 316 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3126 in the past day, while 648 967 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4612 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 10, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.7 per cent, of full vaccination 29.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.2 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of a single dose was 74.3 per cent, of full vaccination 70.8 per cent and of a booster dose, 47.2 per cent.

