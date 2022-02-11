Schools in five districts in Bulgaria to have in-person classes from February 14

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Schools in five out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts will have in-person classes from February 14, according to a statement by the Education Ministry.

The five are the city of Sofia and the districts of Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Razgrad and Silistra.

In-person classes for the first to fourth grades continue throughout Bulgaria.

Because of the worsening Covid-19 epidemic situation in the districts of Turgovishte and Shoumen, they are going over from in-person to partial distance learning, the Education Ministry said.

In the Bourgas district, pupils in the seventh, 10th, 11th and 12th grades are going over to distance learning.

In the remaining districts, pupils are rotating between in-person and distance learning.

Those pupils who from February 7 to 11 were on distance learning will go over to in-person classes from Monday, and those in the fifth to 12th grades, who were attending in-person classes, go over to distance learning.

Detailed information may be found in a pdf, in Bulgarian, at this link.

Those attending in-person classes will be tested on the first day of the week for Covid-19. Those who have a green certificate are exempt from being tested.

(Photo: Education Ministry)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!